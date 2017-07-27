The era of bezel-less smartphones has just begun. At a time when companies like Xiaomi and Samsung are leading the way, some lesser-known brands are painstakingly copying the new trend from others. Meet KIICAA Mix, a remarkable spin-off of Xiaomi's Mi Mix, which is one of the first smartphones with a near bezel-less display.

The KIICAA Mix is a product from the Chinese smartphone company called Leagoo, which had raised some eyebrows earlier by copying Samsung's Galaxy S8 from top to bottom with its KIICAA S8 handset. This time, the company went after its Chinese counterpart Xiaomi, and tried to replicate Mi Mix's glory.

Leagoo has published a few images of the KIICAA Mix on its official Facebook page. However, the company is yet to disclose specification details of the handset, other than saying that it will feature a 5.5-inch screen and a rear dual camera setup, and may be launched sometime in August.

As shown in the images, the KIICAA Mix will come with a physical home button, which may double up as a fingerprint sensor.

According to famous Twitter leaker Evan Blass, Leagoo may release the KIICAA Mix in three different versions. Blass said that a 2GB RAM version of the phone with 16GB internal storage and a quad-core processor will be priced at $89.99 while an upgraded version with 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage and an octa-core processor will cost 139.99.

There could also be a premium variant, which may be powered by an octa-core processor and 6GB of RAM while featuring 128GB internal storage for a price tag of $179.99.

Take a look at Xiaomi Mi Mix below, and see how similar both the phones are: