Tewari was in for a pleasant surprise when the stole arrived at her doorstep less than 24 hours later, along with a black-and-white printout of the tweet that she had sent to PM Modi signed by the PM himself.Shilpi Tewari/Twitter

Shilpi Tewari, a verified Twitter user and ardent follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was in for a pleasant surprise when a stole worn by the PM arrived at her doorstep less than 24 hours after she had praised it online. 

The peacock blue stole with a picture of 'Adiyogi' on it was gifted to Modi by Jaggi Vasudev aka 'Sadhguru' on February 24 when the PM unveiled a 112-foot tall statue of 'Adiyogi' Shiva in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Tewari had commented on a picture of Modi on Friday evening, tweeting to ask him whether she could have the stole.

Watch PM Modi inaugurating the 112-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva in Coimbatore 

Tewari received the stole soon after, along with a black-and-white printout of the tweet that she had sent to PM Modi, signed by the PM himself. Modi also follows her on Twitter. Soon enough, Twitter exploded with several users reacting to the gesture.

It all started with this tweet:

Around 21 hours later, Tewari tweeted:

Twitter users, of course, reacted to the news. Here are a few reactions from users, including photographer Atul Kasbekar:

