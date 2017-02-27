Shilpi Tewari, a verified Twitter user and ardent follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was in for a pleasant surprise when a stole worn by the PM arrived at her doorstep less than 24 hours after she had praised it online.

The peacock blue stole with a picture of 'Adiyogi' on it was gifted to Modi by Jaggi Vasudev aka 'Sadhguru' on February 24 when the PM unveiled a 112-foot tall statue of 'Adiyogi' Shiva in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Tewari had commented on a picture of Modi on Friday evening, tweeting to ask him whether she could have the stole.

Watch PM Modi inaugurating the 112-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva in Coimbatore

Tewari received the stole soon after, along with a black-and-white printout of the tweet that she had sent to PM Modi, signed by the PM himself. Modi also follows her on Twitter. Soon enough, Twitter exploded with several users reacting to the gesture.

It all started with this tweet:

Around 21 hours later, Tewari tweeted:

PM @narendramodi sent me this blessing because I had tweeted yesterday that I want this stole. Am I dreaming??https://t.co/nSoxL0Cbbm — shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) February 25, 2017

Along with the stole came this signed paper .. can you imagine a PM who listens to your voices and takes time to respond & personalise !! pic.twitter.com/epIuftIpfz — shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) February 25, 2017

I am so stunned and overwhelmed right now that I am frozen .. can't think how to respond. Matlab kamaal hi kar diya. — shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) February 25, 2017

Twitter users, of course, reacted to the news. Here are a few reactions from users, including photographer Atul Kasbekar:

@shilpitewari incredible.. Such a lovely gesture:) — Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) February 25, 2017

@shilpitewari @narendramodi wow :) this is something else. What responsiveness. One thinks tweets to PM go unnoticed. Not so. 1. — Tolerator (@factorator) February 25, 2017

@shilpitewari @narendramodi wow ! That's such a sweet gesture by PM sir. — Lucy (@namitabohara) February 25, 2017

@shilpitewari @narendramodi 'Lucky you '. India is lucky to have a leader like Modiji — Madhusudan Kota (@madhusudankota) February 25, 2017