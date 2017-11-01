After facing severe backlash for his honest revelations, Nawazuddin Siddiqui decided to withdraw his tell-all biography for hurting the sentiments of his ex-girlfriends Niharika Singh and Sunita Rajwar. However, it was his wife Anjali who asked the actor to apologise and withdraw the book since the damage done was irreversible.

"He never realised that his words would be taken so badly. It was Anjali who reminded him that correcting the damage was not impossible. She suggested he apologise and withdraw the book. And he did," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

"It wasn't an easy decision. The past few days have not been easy on Nawaz. He has been deeply troubled by the effect the words in his biography had on two of his female friends," the source added.

Nawazuddin earlier had said that he never had apprehensions about opening up on the details of his personal life. Even before publishing his memoir, the actor was aware of the fact that some people in his life will be deeply offended when they will read the book. But he never anticipated the fact that it will cause so much trouble in the lives of the people mentioned in his biography.

"The truth is, his command over the English language is inadequate, so perhaps the memoir should have been written in Hindi. The excerpts where he went into alleged details of his relationships with two female friends came across as tasteless and should never have gone into the book. But Nawaz depended, to a large extent, on his co-author Rituparna Chatterjee in putting across his thoughts. Now he feels he should have curbed his flights of fancy," a source close to the actor said.

Nawazuddin's decision to call off his memoir came after his Miss Lovely co-star Niharika Singh and his first girlfriend called claimed that the stories were fabricated just for the sake of selling his book.