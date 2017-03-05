Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular television actresses with a huge fan following. Her wedding in July last year had also grabbed national attention.

While her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein increased her popularity, Divyanka's simple personality that makes her stand out from other TV actresses has also contributed to her success. The 32-year-old actress has 3.5 million Instagram followers, which is much higher than many Bollywood actresses.

However, with the constant drop in rating that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been experiencing, one cannot help but wonder if the show, and along with it, Divyanka's stardom, has lost its charm. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which was the most-watched TV show until a year ago, went through several changes in its storyline, and is currently struggling to find a place even in the list of top five most-watched shows.

On the other hand, another show Naagin 2, starring Mouni Roy, has been topping the Television Rating Points (TRP) charts since its inception. It's second and ongoing instalment, as well as the first series, ruled the TRPs throughout the season. With the popularity of the show, the fan following of Mouni also escalated. Mouni, who had been in the industry for several years, has now become a hugely popular TV actresses.

Her bi-weekly supernatural show also allows her to explore other opportunities. She recently made her Bollywood debut with an item song in Tum Bin 2. Also, the gorgeous actress can easily be called the fashionista of television industry and has a huge and rapidly growing fan base, with 2.4 million Instagram followers.

At this pace, Mouni may soon have more Instagram followers than Divyanka, to become the most popular and sought-after TV actress of the recent times.