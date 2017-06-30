Spoilers, as the name suggests, have the potential to ruin movies. Spider-Man: Homecoming actor Tom Holland is the worst when it comes to revealing spoilers.

Holland is extremely unreliable and Marvel Studios had no trust in him. Hence, the Spider-Man actor was not allowed to read the Avengers: Infinity War script.

Holland told the Toronto Sun that he was not given the movie script as he is "so bad at keeping secrets."

While Holland is busy promoting his film Spider-Man: Homecoming, set to release on July 7, it is very hard to control the urge of revealing significant information about his upcoming projects. And, such information spreads easily on social media.

And, Marvel Studios has resorted to such measures because Holland had earlier spilled the beans on upcoming MCU Spider-Man trilogy. Also, once he walked out of the Avengers: Infinity War set with a copy of the script (which he was supposed to hand over at the end of the day).

Talking about the Infinity War, the actor said, "I don't know anything about it or what it's about. I know who the villain is, but that's it. They don't let me read anything."

But why Marvel is being extra protective about the Infinity War? Probably because the movie is quite important as it will see the major crossover between a bunch of MCU superheroes including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and more. These superheroes will have a face-off against the Mad Titan Thanos played by Josh Brolin.

Avengers: Infinity War will open in the theatres on May 4, 2018.