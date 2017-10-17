This Diwali, two big ticket movies are set to clash at the box office —Secret Superstar and Golmaal Again, which are releasing this week.

While Secret Superstar features Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim, Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again is a multi-starrer. The makers of both the movies are looking forward to cashing in on Diwali holidays.

While everyone believes it is going to be a major clash at the box office, Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan is not worried at all about it. And he has a reason for that. The debutant director feels Diwali is a big enough festival to accommodate both Secret Superstar and Golmaal Again.

"Diwali is a time when families come together and watch films. Both Golmaal Again and Secret Superstar are family films. So it will be a good Diwali for the audience. People look forward to watch a good film, and when they are getting two, it's great. So both the films should work," Advait told International Business Times India when asked whether the Rohit Shetty directorial would affect the box office collection of his film.

While Secret Superstar has Aamir factor, Golmaal Again is the fourth instalment of an already successful franchise. There are high expectations for both the movies. However, word of mouth will play an important role post release.

Aamir Khan's role is said to be just an extended cameo and some reports suggest that he appears on screen only after the first half. This might disappoint AK's fans. However, if the content is strong enough and entertains the audience, the movie will make a good run.

On the other side, Golmaal Again has the same male cast with two additions – Parineeti Chopra and Tabu. This is the first time Ajay and Parineeti will be seen romancing on screen.

Secret Superstar is slated to release on October 19, and Golmaal Again on October 20.