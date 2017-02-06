Salman Khan is one such actor whom Varun Dhawan has known since he was a teenager as the former was quite close to his director father David Dhawan. Varun now recalled an incident when Salman wanted to slap him.

Salman Khan to recreate his Judwaa roles in the film's sequel with Varun Dhawan

According to Varun, when he had first met the Tubelight actor, he addressed him as uncle, which apparently did not go down well with Salman.

"When I saw Salman for the first time, I called him Salman uncle. He said I will slap you if you call me uncle, call me bhai," Bollywoodlife quoted Varun as saying during a media interaction. Nevertheless, it is obvious that Salman said that just in jest.

Varun is all set to get into Salman's shoes as he will play the lead role in Judwaa 2. Obviously, comparisons will be made between the two actors since Salman had featured in the original Judwaa which was released in 1997. However, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor is not much concerned about such comparisons.

"I am not thinking about that. When I do a film, I do it to entertain the audience; that's the only thought I have. Eventually, people have to come to the theatres and get entertained," he said. Judwaa had featured Karisma Kapoor and Rambha as the leading actresses.

The latest buzz is that both Salman and Karishma will have special appearances in Judwaa 2 as well. While Salman had agreed to be a part of the film, the actress has also now said yes to the project and the two will have short romantic sequence in the movie, according to SpotboyE.

Meanwhile, Salman has recently finished shooting for Kabir Khan's Tubelight. On the other side, Varun will next be seen alongside Alia Bhatt in Badrinath Ki Dulhania.