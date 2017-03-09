Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to mak a comeback together onscreen in Tiger Zinda Hai which happens to be a sequel of the 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. Latest reports suggest that one popular action director from Hollywood has been roped in to choreograph the film's action.

Action director Tom Sturthers will choreograph the action sequences of Tiger Zinda Hai, according to Mumbai Mirror. Tom is an award-winning action director who holds the credit of directing the action sequences for films like X Men: First Class, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, among others.

Salman, Katrina and other actors will be trained by Tom and his crew for Tiger Zinda Hai, the report added. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai will reportedly start exactly from the point where the original film had ended.

After the success of Ek Tha Tiger, which was directed by Kabir Khan, expectation level from the sequel is much high. Also, this is the second time Salman and Ali will reunite for a project after Sultan, which was also a blockbuster.

Moreover, this movie is bringing back the iconic pairing of Salman and Katrina on the big screen. Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to be released in Christmas 2017.