Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again is all set to have a box office clash with Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar. However, the film-maker is least worried.

Multi-starrer Golmaal Again and Zaira Wasim's Secret Superstar have the same release date, as both of them will hit the screens around Diwali. This appears to be a big clash, but Rohit is relaxed as he feels both the movies are different.

"We have clashed with some film or the other on every Golmaal release. There are only 52 Fridays in a year, so clashes will happen. I have watched the trailer of Secret Superstar with Aamir Khan, it's going to be a great film. Thankfully, the genres are different. Besides on Diwali, there is definitely space for two films," Pinkvilla quoted Rohit as saying.

Talking about the ongoing dull phase at the box office, Rohit said this is a general phenomenon, and will soon blow over. Two big movies – Tubelight and Jab Harry Met Sejal-- bombed at the box office.

"It's a phase and it has happened in the past too. I remember when we were making Golmaal Returns, the film industry was going through a lull period. This is just a phase and will not last. There is no need to panic and worry about what kind of films to make. This keeps happening every five years and I know it will end soon," the director added.

While Secret Superstar will have Aamir's extended cameo, Golmaal Again features Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu among others.