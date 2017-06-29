Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who wrapped up the second schedule of his upcoming movie Kaala on June 27, has left for the US for a medical check-up on Wednesday, June 28. It is understood that the 66-year-old has gone abroad with his daughter Aishwarya.

Rajinikanth is said to be absolutely fine, and it's only a routine checkup. "Rajini sir left to the US with his daughter Aishwarya last night (Wednesday). He has gone for a regular medical checkup. They will be back in mid-July," a source close to the actor told IANS.

Meanwhile, in his next Kaala, Rajini plays the role of a slum-lord-turned-gangster. The third schedule is expected to resume by mid-July once the superstar returns to Chennai. Kaala marks the reunion of Rajinikanth with director Pa. Ranjith after the blockbuster entertainer Kabali, released in 2016.

Kaala has an ensemble cast, including Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Pankaj Tripathi, Samuthirakani and Sakshi Aggarwal. The movie is a production venture of his son-in-law and actor Dhanush under the banner of Wunderbar Films.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's much-awaited Enthiran 2 (2.0), directed by Shankar, is expected to hit the screens only in April next year due to delay in post-production works. The mega-budget entertainer is simultaneously made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, and dubbed into major foreign languages.