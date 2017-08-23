Power star Pawan Kalyan and stylish star Allu Arjun were missing at the event of megastar Chiranjeevi's 151st film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and their absence surprised many from the film fraternity.

Chiranjeevi celebrated his 62nd birthday on August 22 and Ram Charan released the logo and poster of megastar's 151st film -- Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy as a treat for the fans. Ram Charan hosted a grand function for the event and many Telugu celebs including Baahubali director SS Rajamouli attended the programme. It was the biggest moment for the mega family and celebs for this family like Allu Arvind, Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej were made it to this occasion. What disappointed many was the absence of Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun, the leading heroes from the family. Some people, who attended the event, were wondering on why the two actors skipped this grand function.

Previously, Pawan Kalyan had differed with Chiranjeevi over merging Praja Rayam Party with Congress following which the two apparently stopped appearing together in public. Ever since then, a lot has been written and spoken about the relationship between the two.

The truth is that Pawan Kalyan is currently busy shooting for his next film with director Trivikram Srinivas at Ramoji Film City. Reportedly, he is planning to plunge into full-time politics once he wraps up all the committed projects. This is said to be the reason why he couldn't cancel the shoot and attend his brother Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy event.

But on Tuesday early morning, Pawan Kalyan visited the residence of Chiranjeevi to wish him on his birthday. He spent some time with his brother. Reportedly, Chiranjeevi enquired about the developments of Janasena and shooting of Kalyan's upcoming movie.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun started shooting for his next movie Naa Peru Surya on August 18, months after the release of Duvvada Jagannadham and he was unable to take a break from the shoot. The stylish star took to his Twitter to wish his uncle Chiranjeevi on his birthday. He posted a photo of him with Chiru and wrote: "Many Happy Returns Of The Day To Our One and Only MEGA STAR ⭐️"