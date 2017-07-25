As the West Bengal government decided to offer a rebate on GST-implemented movie tickets, the multiplexes have temporarily pulled the plug on online booking of Bengali movies.

Subhasis Ganguli, the regional manager, Inox Leisure Ltd told PTI, "Since the online booking of Bengali films never crossed the double digit figure, we are not suffering the pinch post-GST roll out. Bengali films comprise a small segment of the plex market here.

"When you come to the box office, for the Rs 190 displayed priced ticket, you may be actually charged Rs 176 for all practical purposes and the rebate is passed to the viewer of a Bengali movie," he added.

Pointing out the problem, Ganguly said, "this is not immediately possible for online booking of Bengali movies and hence we stopped online booking,"

Ganguly's nine Inox multiplexes that screen Bengali, Hindi and English films as well "had been screening content-rich good films since the GST came into effect on July 1."

However, they are trying to solve the problem and also working with BookMyShow to set things in order. "We are, however, working on it to pass on the governments rebate to the Bengali film audience," he said.

On the other side, the owner of Priya Entertainments and Priya Theatres, Arijit Dutta, claimed that online booking of his south Kolkata single screen is still being continued without any hassles.

"I think it hinges on the intention of the hall authorities. If they wish, they can carry on online booking adapting to the changes," Dutta said.

"However, it was taking longer time for the audience at booking theatres since they are paying the displayed price first and then given the refund after the man at the counter calculates the rebate amount," he added.

Upon the announcement of GST on June 28, the West Bengal government had declared that 18 percent tax will be added on tickets up to Rs. 100. And, out of which the state will keep nine percent and seven percent would be offered as a rebate to viewers.

Meanwhile, everything will remain same for movie tickets above Rs 100, but 28 percent tax will be implemented on the tickets instead of 18 percent.