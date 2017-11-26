Jennifer Lawrence
Actress Jennifer Lawrence attends the 2017 Governors Awards, on November 11, 2017, in Hollywood, California.VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence wants to take a break from her acting career.

During an interview with Elle, the young Academy Award-winning actress revealed that she wants to go back to her country life for a while during the hiatus.

The actress, who grew up on a horse farm in Louisville, Kentucky, told the magazine: "I want to get a farm. I want to be, like, milking goats."

Lawrence is one of the highest-paid actresses in the world, and has been acting in movies since 2007 with an average of three films a year.

The 27-year-old broke up with director boyfriend Darren Aronofsky (Mother!) a month ago after dating him since September last year.

They kept their relationship really low-profile even during the promotion of the Mother! movie, apart from posing together at the New York premiere of the film.

Jennifer Lawrence,r Darren Aronofsky
Actress Jennifer Lawrence (L) and writer/director Darren Aronofsky attend the New York premiere of 'mother!' at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2017 in New York, New York.Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Lawrence and Aronofsky remain friends despite their split a month ago.

In September, the actress discussed her relationship during an interaction with Vogue. "We had energy," the American Hustle actress said. "I had energy for him. I don't know how he felt about me."

Lawrence added: "I've been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I'm never confused with him."