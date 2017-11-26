Jennifer Lawrence wants to take a break from her acting career.

During an interview with Elle, the young Academy Award-winning actress revealed that she wants to go back to her country life for a while during the hiatus.

The actress, who grew up on a horse farm in Louisville, Kentucky, told the magazine: "I want to get a farm. I want to be, like, milking goats."

Lawrence is one of the highest-paid actresses in the world, and has been acting in movies since 2007 with an average of three films a year.

The 27-year-old broke up with director boyfriend Darren Aronofsky (Mother!) a month ago after dating him since September last year.

They kept their relationship really low-profile even during the promotion of the Mother! movie, apart from posing together at the New York premiere of the film.

Lawrence and Aronofsky remain friends despite their split a month ago.

In September, the actress discussed her relationship during an interaction with Vogue. "We had energy," the American Hustle actress said. "I had energy for him. I don't know how he felt about me."

Lawrence added: "I've been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I'm never confused with him."