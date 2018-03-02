Actress Jennifer Lawrence, whose acting graph in Hollywood has always been enviable so far, recently confessed that she still feels "devastated" because not getting the role, which apparently went to an Australian actress Mia Wasikowska.

In her recent interview with Howard Stern in his SiriusXM radio show, the Red Sparrow star has opened up about one thing which still hurts her the most — she could not bag the lead role in Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland.

"Emma Stone and I had this conversation once, 'cause we used to always audition for the same thing," the 27-year-old shared.

"She got one thing that I was dying for, but the one thing that really killed me -- the only time I've ever been truly devastated by losing an audition ... was Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland."

Australian actress Wasikowska voiced the titular role Alice in the 2010 Disney animated movie Alice in Wonderland. Speaking of which, JLaw also explained that she could not have been perfect for the role as she did not have a British accent.

The Oscar-winning actress said, "And she was perfect and amazing, and I couldn't have had a British accent."

Given that, the Silver Lining Playbook actress has rejected another blockbuster hit as well, Robert Pattinson starrer Twilight, which she is not sad about.

Explaining her reason, she said, "I didn't really know what it was. You just get, like, five pages, and they're like, 'Act, monkey!'"

Meanwhile, Lawrence's Winter's Bone hit the theatres alongside Alice in Winterland in the same year and her mind-blowing performance earned her an Oscar nomination. Unfortunately, she could not win that year, but later she won her first Academy Award in 2013 for Silver Lining Playbook.

In fact, during the interview, the actress also talked about how her infamous tumble made her forget to thank some important people including director David O' Russell.

"It was just a big moment. I might not ever get up there again... and I didn't thank [director] David O. Russell, who, I wouldn't have a career if it weren't for David O. Russell. I didn't thank anyone from the movie. I wished a random person happy birthday, and then, like, stumbled off," she added with the utmost regret.