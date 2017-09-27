Whoa! Ronald McDonald looks akin to evil clown Pennywise in the movie It, or at least Burger King claimed so!

The fast food chain's Russian arm has filed a complaint with the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) demanding a ban on the Warner Bros. movie.

According to Burger King, the clown from the movie named Pennywise resembles Ronald McDonald a lot, and hence the movie works in the favour of their rival fast-food brand.

An FAS spokeswoman confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Burger King's complaint has been received and is being examined.

"We can't be concerned with the content of the film because the writer and director have their own creative understanding of any character," she said

Directed by Andy Muschietti, the movie adaptation of the Stephen King story has been running in theatres successfully across the world.

Since its release in Russia on September 7, the movie has grossed a total of $14 million at the Russian box office, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie has also broken many records as it grossed a whopping $123 million on its opening weekend. The movie has collected $475 million from its global box office so far.

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinemas have also announced a sequel to the horror flick which is set to release on September 6, 2019.

Set 30 years following the first instalment, It 2 will revolve around the adult version of the Loser's Club as they reunite in Derry, Maine.