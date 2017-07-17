Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is rumoured to be dating Mubarakan co-actress Athiya Shetty, was once thought to be gay by his father Boney Kapoor.

Arjun revealed how his father had once asked him if he was straight for hanging out only with guy friends, and not having a girlfriend.

"When it happened three-four times, my father asked me if I had a girlfriend. I said that I didn't and I was hanging with three-four friends at clubs. My worried dad then gently enquired if I was straight," DNA quoted Arjun as saying.

This incident dated back in his 20s when the actor used to visit nightclubs with his friends in Boney's Mercedes as stags had an easy entry if they came in fancy cars. The report also said that Arjun was initially shocked to see his dad questioning his sexuality directly, but now he finds this incident funny.

While rumours of his affair with Athiya have been doing the rounds now, he was reportedly in relationship with Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan earlier. There was another scandalous buzz suggesting that he had an affair with Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora.

The actor, who had last featured in Half Girlfriend along with Shraddha Kapoor, will next be seen in Mubarakan. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the movie also features Athiya, Anil Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz. Arjun will have a double role in the movie. Mubarakan is a romantic comedy and is slated to be released on July 28.