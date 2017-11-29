It has been less than a week since Call Me By Your Name released in theatres. Apart from the movie's good reviews, actor Armie Hammer's incredibly short trousers have grabbed everyone's attention.

In a recent interview with Andy Cohen, the actor revealed the real trouble he faced due to the length of his trousers.

He admitted that his gonads had repeatedly popped out of the ultra-short pants during filming.

Hammer's CMBYN co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Michael Stuhlbarg, along with director Luca Guadagnino, also sat down with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM Monday to talk about the film.

"There were a few times where they had to go back and digitally remove my balls from the movie," Hammer quipped. "They were short shorts — what are you gonna do?"

Guadagnino then intervened, "It's both things." Cohen jokingly said, "Short shorts and big balls is what you're saying? Wow."

Hammer also joked that his mother would love listening to this interview.

Call Me By Your Name revolves around a professor's son (Chalamet) and a visiting scholar (Hammer) who fall in love in Italy. It takes place in the 1980s.

The Social Network star had confessed previously his love for director Guadagnino's work during an interview with Vulture. "Honestly, I think I had fallen in love with Luca," he said.

Guadagnino echoed a similar sentiment when he said: "For me to make a movie, it's really creating a family."

He added: "Having a very profound familial bond with the people I'm doing the movies with, where you literally and constantly fall in love with all of them. Sometimes, this emotional flow can be very intense. Very! As it was with Armie. And then it can be very complicated."