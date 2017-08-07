Abhishek Bachchan is now happily married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan but there was a time when he was engaged to Karisma Kapoor. Now, a report has come up citing possible reasons for breaking off the engagement.

Abhishek and Karisma had started seeing each other during his sister Shweta Bachchan's wedding in 1997 and talks of their marriage had already started, according to Catch News. Although the exact reason behind their sudden split is still a mystery, the report said Karisma's mother Babita Kapoor was the main person behind the split.

Another possible reason mentioned by the report is the Bachchan family did not want Karisma to work post wedding, which did not go down well with the lady.

Recently, it was reported that Aishwarya and Karisma had faced an awkward situation when the two came face to face at an event. Although there is no bad blood between them, the two divas had smartly ignored each other.

While Aishwarya's last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was a box office hit, Karisma has been staying off the big screen for a very long time. However, she was in news recently for her possible marriage with boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal.

After Karisma and Sunjay Kapoor had divorced, the veteran actress was spotted with her rumoured beau many a time. It's believed that as Sandeep was already married, Karisma was keeping the affair under the wraps.