Cricketer Zaheer Khan and Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge, who got engaged in May, will have a winter wedding. However, the date hasn't been finalised yet. The couple first met two years ago through a common friend and actor, Angad Bedi.

"The wedding is definitely going to happen towards the end of this year. Though no date has been fixed as of now, I'm quite looking forward to getting married," Sagarika, who is best remembered for her role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De! India, told Hindustan Times.

Surprisingly, the couple and their families haven't started with the wedding preparations yet. "You won't believe it, but nothing has started yet... no shopping, no venue [booking]... and that's the stressful part, because when we talk about it, we realise that time is moving so fast. We'll have more clarity on what exactly we're doing and how in a few weeks from now," she said.

It is expected to be a big fat Indian wedding along the lines of the engagement which was attended by celebrities from the cricketing fraternity and Bollywood.

Among the guests was star couple – Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma – who walked into the venue hand-in-hand. Virat and Anushka, who always remain mum about their relationship, had also grabbed eyeballs at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding reception.

Besides Anushka and Virat, Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali, Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani, cricketer Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika, Yuvraj, Mandira Bedi and Prachi Desai had also attended the engagement ceremony.