Netflix has just unveiled a new teaser for Stranger Things season 2 along with a new release date, poster and storyline. The first trailer for the Netflix original was released during Super Bowl LI.

The second season is set a year after Will's return as the mystery behind Will's disappearance is yet to be revealed in the upcoming season. Netflix stated in a press release, "It's 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived."

Along with the new poster, teaser, the sci-fi horror drama has a new premiere date which is October 27, 2017. Previously, it was scheduled to be aired on Halloween this year, October 31.

Apart from this, the much-acclaimed series will also have a special panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 22, 3 PM in Hall H.

While Shannon Purser's Barb will not return (confirmed by show creator Duffer Brothers) in this season, other stars like Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathon Byers), and Matthew Modine (Dr. Martin Brenner) will reprise their role.

There are some new cast additions as well including Sadie Sink (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Dacre Montgomery (Power Rangers), Brett Gelman (Blunt Talk, The Other Guys), Linnea Berthelsen, and '80s icons Sean Astin (The Goonies) and Paul Reiser (Aliens).

Watch the teaser below.