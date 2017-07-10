Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

And now, it has been revealed that the star kid's movie will open in theatres in June next year. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced it on Twitter. "Balaji and KriArj join hands for Abhishek Kapoor's next #Kedarnath... stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan... June 2018 release," he tweeted.

Sara Ali Khan's career in Bollywood had been the talk of the town for the longest time now. Sara, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, was earlier reported to star in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, but the deal apparently didn't materialise.

Saif Ali Khan denies being slammed by ex-wife Amrita Singh over his comment on Sara's Bollywood debut

Recently, Saif's comments on Sara's Bollywood debut have also made headlines. It was said that the Rangoon actor was apparently slammed by his former wife Amrita over his irresponsible comment on their daughter's Bollywood debut.

The rumours started doing the rounds after Saif said in an interview that he was nervous and sceptical about Sara choosing acting as a career. "It's not the life any parent would want for their children," he had said. But, later he made a contradicting statement at IIFA press conference saying that he was very thrilled and excited about Sara's debut and that he loves her and supports her decision.

Later, the 46-year-old actor had clarified saying that contrary to the media reports, he and Amrita were on the same page regarding Sara's decision to enter films. Calling the reports baseless, the Nawab of Pataudi told PTI: "We never had any such conversation. I am fully supportive of Sara's acting ambitions and we discuss things in detail."