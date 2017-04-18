It's official! The Legend of the Blue Sea actor Lee Min Ho will start his military service sooner than you expected. Min Ho will enlist in South Korea's military service for two years in less than a month.

Min Ho will join the service as a public service worker and not an active soldier at Gangnam District Office in Seoul on May 12. Min Ho is joining the service as a public service officer because of his car accidents in 2006 and 2011. He suffered a serious leg injury in 2006 car accident.

"Lee Min Ho will start his military service as a public service worker at Gangnam District Office in Seoul on May 12. He is planning on enlisting quietly. He received the public service worker verdict due to his car accidents in 2006 and 2011," a source from MYM Entertainment told news outlets, according to Soompi.

Meanwhile, the actor, who is dating miss A's Suzy Bae, in an interview with Cosmopolitan Korea's cover opened about love and whether he would sacrifice himself for love like his character did in the fantasy drama series The Legend of the Blue Sea.

"It may be very difficult to keep the virtues of purity, passion and sacrifice of love in real life but if I were in the same situation with the drama, I would do my best to keep my love," he said in the interview.

"The kind of love that one can create positive energy toward each other's work or every part of life through the stability that love gives. I think it is also important to keep oneself as they are. I try to see others as they are and also to show myself as I am," he further explained about the ideal relationship.