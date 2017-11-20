Netflix has the perfect year-end starry extravaganza for you!

Hollywood A-lister Will Smith will soon be in Mumbai as part of a world tour to promote his latest Netflix film Bright. He will attend the premiere along with co-stars Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace and director David Ayer (Suicide Squad).

Bright is an action-thriller that takes place in an alternate present-day South Los Angeles. Netflix is set to create the Bright experience exclusively for fans in Mumbai, with the A-list team set to tour the city on December 18, 2017.

The action-thriller, which will arrive on Netflix around the world on December 22, revolves around two LAPD officers (played by Smith and Edgerton) who work to keep the streets of an alternate-reality L.A. safe from a sinister, dark underworld.

A human and an orc walk into a bar... @BrightNetflix pic.twitter.com/8hcRK8sAtg — Netflix US (@netflix) November 10, 2017

Mumbai's fans can participate in the Bright madness and catch The Pursuit of Happyness star and the entire cast on this legendary Monday night at the Bright premiere. It will take place at High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel days before the Netflix debut.