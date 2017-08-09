Television heartthrob Barun Sobti, who is currently winning hearts in Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, will soon be seen playing the lead in the movie, Tu Hai Mera Sunday.

The movie which also stars Rock On actress Suhana Goswami is about five people looking for space in Mumbai city to play their favourite soccer every Sunday. The film is slated to release on October 6.

All is not well between Barun Sobti and his co-actress on sets of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? 3

Elated to be part of the film, Barun, who had previously worked in movies like Main Aur Mr.Right, 22 Yards and Satra Ko Shaadi Hai, told Deccan Chronicle: "It was an extremely satisfying experience shooting for this film. The film has gone around the world and has garnered a lot of accolades but personally what is most satisfying for me are the reactions that I've seen on people's faces after they've watched the film. It has been liked by one and all. I'm very excited to know how the Indian audience receives it because after all it's a story about our country."

Throwing some light on the story, Suhana said Tu Hai Mera Sunday is about the small problems that the middle-class community in an urban city faces in day to day lives.

"'Tu Hai Mera Sunday' has been a project that drew me in from the moment I read the script. It's a story that tells you so many different things about the little little problems of modern day urban middle class lives while still remaining so positive and uplifting. Working with Milind and the entire amazing cast of this film has been far beyond my imagination of perfection," Suhana said.

Tu Hai Mera Sunday was screened at various prestigious film festivals including the 60th The British Film Institute London Film Festival (BFI), an Indian Premiere at MAMI, 2016, Cinequest Film Festival'17, 17th New York Indian Film Festival and Nashville Film Festival'17.

It has even been awarded the Best Film under the Audience Choice award category at the Cinequest Film Festival.

