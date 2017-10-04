Two of India's biggest icons will soon come together for a candid freewheeling conversation for a Diwali special.

For the first time ever, the viewers will get to witness actor Aamir Khan and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli at their candid best, each ready to bare a few secrets, perhaps, and of course some good laughs.

According to leading sports website, journalist Sameer Allana who attended the show said that Kohli opened up about his relationship with Anushka Sharma.

Aamir asked Kohli about what he likes and dislikes about Anushka.

To which Virat said that she is always honest and extremely caring and has improved him as a person over the past three to four years.

On the other hand, he dislikes her being irregular with the timings as she is always 5-7 minutes late.

Zaira Wasim, who stars in Secret Superstar, also revealed that Aamir Khan never takes a bath and keeps the air-conditioner at the lowest temperature.

Later, Aamir also asked Kohli to mention his favourite movies of him to which Kohli answered - Joh Jeeta Wohi Sikander, 3 Idiots, and PK.

Aamir was quick to reply, that he would obviously like PK since Anushka was the heroine in the movie.

The channel network airing this Diwali special has big plans in place for the promotions. Being planned as a mega show, the channel network is set to make a roadblock across various channels, to make the maximum of the unique opportunity at hand.