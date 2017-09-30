Shahid Kapoor is not only a doting father to his 1-year-old daughter Misha but a loving husband to Mira Rajput as well. He respects her individual choices and lets her live her life on her own terms.

After marraige, Mira, who at first was quite media shy, has now got pretty used to the glitzy and glamourous world of Bollywood. She is often seen attending award functions and private parties with her star husband and carry herself elegantly in designer outfits.

While Mira is quite happy taking care of her family, the fans of the couple, however, have an inkling that the star wife might want to enter into the Hindi film industry as everyone in her family is an actor. And if you ask Shahid if he would be supportive in her decision, the Bollywood's heart-throb will give his nod immediately.

Recently, during a live Facebook interaction with fans, Shahid was asked if his wife Mira wants to enter into the Bollywood industry. To which the actor instantly replied, "It's not my decision that what my wife wants to do. It's for her to decide and I will supportive of her if she wants to become an actor."

Shahid has always been a family man who takes out time to spend some time with wife and daughter despite his busy schedule. And the only thing that puts smile on the actor's face, is when he sees Mira and Misha after coming back home from his tough shooting days, he revealed.

"The one thing that puts a smile on my face regardless of what has happened in the day is my daughter Misha. Seeing my wife Mira and daughter after I come back makes me happy. I try to read bedtime stories to Misha. We sing nursery rhymes together," Shahid replied to a fan during the live interaction.

After the debacle of Rangoon, Shahid is all set to bounce back with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmavati. Recently, the makers unveiled his first look as Raja Rawal Ratan Singh where he is seen sporting long locks, beard and a twirled moustache with his blood-smeared clothes in a war-like backdrop. While Mira belongs to a Rajput family, Shahid is hoping that he could live upto his wife's expectations in portraying the Rajput character.

"After marriage, my wife is Mira Rajput Kapoor. I thought some Kapoor's head was transferred to Mira, but little did I knew all of her Rajput would come back to me during the making of the film. Apart from the regular pressures of an actor to satisfy his audience, I have the ultimate pressure of living up to my wife's expectations to portraying a Rajput character," Shahid said.

Recently, Shahid injured his ankle while shooting for a stunt on the sets of Padmavati. In the film, the actor is paired alongside Bhansali's muse Deepika Padukone who plays his onscreen wife Rani Padmavati. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, plays the character of Alauddin Khilji who is obsessed with the queen's beauty. The movie is slated to release on December 1 this year.