Reliance Industries launched Reliance Jio in October last year, offering free data and calls to its subscribers for three months as part of its Welcome Offer, but major telecom operators like Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and BSNL remained unmoved and didn't seem to feel the need to reshuffle its tariff plans initially. However, things started changing after the unlimited data and call offer was extended by another three more months under the Happy New Year offer, forcing its counterparts to reduce its tariff to stay in the competition.

In a bid to keep its consumers, Reliance Jio introduced Jio Prime membership (valid till March 2018) for Rs 99 in March before coming up with yet another offer called Summer Surprise that promised three months of free internet and calls for a recharge of Rs 303 or higher. However, this offer has been withdrawn after the intervention of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

Also read: Bad news for Jio users: Reliance Jio Summer Surprise offer withdrawn

Now, Reliance Jio subscribers have to pay Rs 303 for 28GB of 4G data (FUP 1GB per day at 128kbps speed), free STD/local calls and messages, and free calls and messages on roaming. Its validity is 28 days. The new plan is still a good catch but it is now within the radar of competition from other telecom operators.

Here is what major telecom operators have to offer to prepaid consumers in April 2017:

Airtel

You can recharge Rs 345 for unlimited local and STD calls, and 28GB of 4G data for 28 days (FUP 1GB per day with 500MB to be used during day and 500MB in the night from 12am to 6am). Those who want to use 1GB daily data without restriction or 500MB usage cap can opt for Rs 549 plan.

Vodafone

Vodafone prepaid consumers can avail unlimited calls across all networks in the country by opting for Rs 344-349 plan. It has a daily capping of 300 minutes and 1200 minutes of weekly capping, after which the charge will be 30p per minute. The plan also offers 1GB of 4G data, but those with handsets that don't support 4G can avail only 50MB of data.

Idea Cellular

The Rs 348 plan offers unlimited voice call and message (both local and STD) to any network across India and no roaming charge. It also offers 1GB of 4G data per day (28GB data) and the offer is valid for 28 days.

BSNL

BSNL subscribers can avail unlimited voice calling (both local and STD) and 2GB of 3G data per day for 28 days with a recharge of Rs 339. However, the unlimited call offer is only within its network. Users can also opt for the Rs 144 plan that offers unlimited local and STD calls to all networks in the country and 300MB of data.