Ranbir Kapoor has been preparing hard for the upcoming Sanjay Dutt biopic. The actor has gained as much as 13 kilos to match the physique of Sanjay Dutt.

Ranbir is following a routine diet and has gained 13 kilos. Ranbir will portray three phases of Sanjay's life in the biopic where he will be seen in three avatars: as a beefy hunk, with the lean look from 90's and the third facet will depict his time in rehab.

"He has gained more than 13 kgs now which is all muscle and no fat. His waist line has gone down by an inch and he has been losing fat while building up. Ranbir has an hour-and-a-half of intense work out sessions. It's a big challenge to bulk up Ranbir like Sanjay, but the former is committed to-do whatever needs to be done. He wakes up at 3 am, has a protein shake and goes back to sleep," ace fitness trainer Kunal Gir said in a statement.

Ranbir has started eating a lot of vegetables. Earlier, he used to eat very less and his meals comprised mainly of meat. Now, Ranbir eats his food on time and has a proper balanced diet.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the yet to be titled biopic on Sanjay will reportedly reveal some of the unknown aspects of the actor's life. Sanjay has had a controversial life including a broken marriage and drug addiction among others.