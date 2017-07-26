Filmmaker Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani, who is gearing up to make her acting debut soon, has slammed the rumours about her love affair with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's son Pranav.

Speculations about a possible affair between Kalyani Priyadarshan and Pranav Mohanlal surfaced after the latter's club posted a photo of the two on his Instagram in May. The two budding stars remained mum on the rumours.

And then, another photo appeared on the same Instagram page. It only added fuel to fire, and the rumours-mongers went into overdrive.

Kalyani Priyadarshan has in an interview now laughed off the rumours about the rumoured relationship.

She said he was like an older brother to her, and their families knew there was nothing between them. The two also had a good laugh while read about the speculations.

Meanwhile, Kalyani Priyadarshan heaped praise upon Pranav Mohanlal. She said that he is a simple guy and can live under any circumstance. She says he is a role model for all the kids in their family circle.

However, Kalyani Priyadarshan is set to debut with an upcoming Telugu movie and she will be seen alongside Akhil Akkineni in this film. But she wants to make it big in the Malayalam film industry. On the other hand, Pranav Mohanlal will make his acting debut with Jeethu Joseph's movie Aadhi, which is currently being shot in Kerala.