Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in the news for their latest PDA on Instagram, where the actress was seen kissing her husband. They are the new power couple, and very adorable.

But do you know what made Virat and Anushka fall for each other? Virat had in an old interview revealed what he liked the most about Anushka.

The cricketer had said Anushka's simplicity and honesty had attracted him the most. "She is a lovely and simple person and she is as honest as well, just like I am. And that is what I love about her the most. That is my biggest attraction towards her," Virat had said in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

The report also said it was Virat's passion and dedication for his sport that Anushka liked the most in her husband. Virushka, as they are fondly called by fans, are truly a wonderful couple.

Anushka had recently shared a picture on Instagram flaunting her love for Virat. The picture showed the actress holding her hubby and planting a kiss on his cheek as he took a selfie. The photo instantly went viral on social media.

Anushka and Virat dated for quite some time before tying the knot on December 11, 2017. They first had a hush-hush destination wedding in Italy, followed by grand reception parties in Delhi and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, there are reports claiming that the star couple will soon move into a flat on the 40th floor of the Raheja Legends apartment. Virat and Anushka will reportedly be spending as much as Rs 15 lakh per month as rent. According to reports, Virat has already paid Rs 1.5 crore as a deposit for the flat, and around Rs 1 crore for the registration agreement.

On the work front, Anushka was recently seen in her production venture Pari. Although the film did not do that well at the box office, the actress received praise for her performance in the horror film.

On the other side, Virat is currently on rest, and is spending some quality time with his gorgeous wife.