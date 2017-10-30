Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol recently had a tough time shooting for his debut movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Karan reportedly started crying on the sets of the film, and Sunny too was in tears seeing his son in pain.

According to reports, Karan broke down while shooting an action sequence amidst challenging conditions in Manali where the temperature was below 0 degree Celsius.

"Sunny had chosen a location that is at an altitude of over 15,000 feet with the temperature being -4 degree C. The weather conditions are so challenging that only one shot can be completed in a day. We had to shoot a high-octane action sequence where Rajveer (Karan's real name) and Saher Bamba (female lead) are shown escaping from the villains and had to hang off a cliff," Mid-Day quoted a source as saying.

Karan started crying while shooting the sequence and ran to his father, who also went teary-eyed seeing his son's condition. However, the debutant persevered and completed the shoot, despite the adverse conditions over there.

"The shot was difficult to begin with. Plus, the retakes took a toll on Rajveer, who finally broke down and rushed to Sunny. Seeing his son in such a state, Sunny too got teary-eyed and told him 'Sorry beta, but understand that I am doing all this for your career'. They shared an emotional moment, after which Karan put on a brave face and completed the shot," the source added.

Well, this real life incident appears to be no less than a dramatic father-son scene from a Bollywood movie. The report stated that Sunny confirmed the news, adding that the veteran actor has been making his son shoot the action sequences himself after rehearsing with body doubles.

Being directed by Sunny, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas appears to be a romantic film, but will have action sequences as well.