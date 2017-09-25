Sara Ali Khan, who is shooting for her debut film Kedarnath was rumoured to have been throwing tantrums on the sets. It was reported that Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter has been thorough unprofessional.

As the news spread like wild fire, the producer of the film has rubbished the news claiming that Sara is giving her "100 percent to the movie".

"These reports are not just incorrect, but also malicious towards our young actress who is extremely professional. Sara is giving her 100 percent to the film," producer Arjun N Kapoor told DNA.

In fact, Kapoor had all good things to say about the star kid. "Sara is a beautiful mix of innocence and talent. She is an intelligent girl, well-read and educated, she knows how the industry functions but she is not afraid to work hard and ask questions, which is just what we needed for Kedarnath. She has totally won over the crew of the film already," he said.

Sara Ali Khan's career in Bollywood had been the talk of the town for the longest time now. She was earlier reported to star in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, but the deal apparently didn't materialise.

The star kid will be sharing the screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput in the Abhishek Kapoor directorial. The makers had recently released the first look poster, where the duo's intense chemistry could be seen. Kedarnath is said to be about the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy and will hit theatres in June 2018.