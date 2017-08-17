After Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh Khan is set to appear with two Bollywood beauties – Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif – in Aanand L Rai's movie. Earlier reports had suggested that Deepika Padukone was considered in place of Anushka for the film.

Yes, you heard it right! There were rumours that Aanand L Rai wanted Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriends in his film. However, Deepika's personal equation with Katrina was said to be the reason why the former actress was replaced by Anushka.

Anushka and Katrina share a great rapport on-screen as well as off-screen. And Shah Rukh had worked with both the actresses in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Recently, in an interview with DNA, Katrina and Anushka had talked about working with each other again. But their statements hinted to what they feel about Deepika's ouster from Aanand's movie.

Katrina Kaif:

I think the working environment should be pleasant for everybody. The less stress, the better it is. If there's any conflict between two people, it doesn't make for a nice environment for anyone. But it doesn't really matter at the end of the day. Everyone has become really, really professional when it comes to work. We come, we work, and we go home. Aanand's film has a really good script and I'm happy that Anushka is in the film. She is a very simple, chilled out person to work with and that's great."

Anushka Sharma:

Whether I get along with someone or don't, doesn't matter. I don't need to get along with everybody around me. It's just the vibe thing. Sometimes, you feel the vibe and connect with someone, sometimes you don't. How you are in a place and how the other person is, that's what matters. They can't be pretentious. It can't be that they are being normal and you are not being normal or the other way round. All these things do play a role. I'm happy that with Katrina and me, things are quite transparent and real!"

We wonder what Deepika has to say about it. In fact, when Kat and Anushka appeared on Koffee With Karan and the host asked them about Deepika, their reaction said it all. On the other hand, the Padmavati actress cheered the two actresses for that episode.