Actor Jr NTR, who is basking in on the success of his latest outing Jai Lava Kusa, says that he has no special expectation from power star Pawan Kalyan and his political outfit - Jana Sena party.

Jr NTR is the grandson of legendary actor NT Rama Rao, who founded Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1982 and went on to become the 10th Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in 1983. His uncle Balakrishna is a TDP MLA from Hindupura. The fans of Nandamuri family expected the young tiger to get involved in politics, but he has

Following NTR's death, many other film stars also forayed into politics, mostly by joining the traditional parties like Congress, BJP and Telugu Desam Party. In 2008, megastar Chiranjeevi floated his own political outfit called Praja Rajyam Party and contested polls. Though the party managed to win 18 MLA seats, Chiranjeevi later dissolved his camp with Congress after meeting Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.

Now, his brother Pawan Kalyan has started another party —Jana Sena—and is set to contest assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 2019.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR, during the promotion of his recent release Jai Lava Kusa, was asked about his expectations from Pawan Kalyan and Jana Sena Party. Without directly referring to him or the party, the young tiger said that whoever comes to politics, he wants them to serve people.

"I have no expectations from any politician or political party. I just want them to do welfare works for the public. I am no one to expect. I am just a citizen of this country. As a citizen, I expect everyone to do good for the people of this country," Jr NTR told in an interview to TV9 Telugu.

Currently, he is busy touring the Telugu states to thank fans and filmgoers for the tremendous success for Jai Lava Kusa. His next project is not yet announced. However, going by the buzz, he will be doing a film with director Trivikram Srinivas. Right now, Trivikram is busy shooting with Pawan Kalyan.