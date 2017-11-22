Star Plus' Ishqbaaaz comprising an ensemble cast of Nakuul Mehta, Kunal Jai Singh, Surbhi Chandna, Leenesh Mattoo, Shrenu Parikh and Mansi Srivastava has been winning hearts.

Besides the unique story of the Oberoi brothers, the chemistry of the lead pair Shivaay and Ankita played by Nakuul and Surbhi is also loved by millions.

Nakuul Mehta's Ishqbaaaz makes a milestone; producer Gul Khan posts heartwarming video

The popular show has been entertaining the Hindi audience for over a year and now it is officially remade in Kannada. Titled Satyam Shivam Sundaram, the show airs on Star Suvarna.

While Nakuul had promoted the trailer of Satyam Shivam Sundaram on his Twitter handle, he recently silenced one of his fans who tried to troll the Kannada version.

Roflmao... remake it is so every scene n frame will be copied...but dialogue to dialogue translation? Using the same music too..weird... @NakuulMehta the hair flick made me fall down laughing... #Ishqbaaaz



Check out Satyam Shivam Sundaram on Hotstar! https://t.co/zBZ4LjUK5X — Gouri Athanikar (@Gouri10) November 21, 2017 It's a huge compliment for any show to have a remake whilst the original show is up & running. I think they are a great job keeping in mind the cultural sensibilities. :) #Ishqbaaaz https://t.co/OTI5QN2R0a — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) November 21, 2017

Meanwhile, fans of Ishqbaaaz will be treated with an extra dose of Shivaay and Ankita's hot chemistry soon.

Producer Gul Khan shared a video of an upcoming sequence from the show on Instagram. In the video, the lead pair was seen romancing with Laal Ishq Malal Ishq from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's film Ram Leela in the background.

The couple's intimate scene will leave viewers surprised given that Nakuul and Surbhi have exchanged cute romantic moments so far. The sequence was shot a few days ago and will be telecast in the coming episodes.