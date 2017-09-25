Actress Hari Teja has thanked the producers of Big Boss Telugu for giving the opportunity to stay in the house for 10 weeks and also congratulated actor Siva Balali for his season 1 victory.

Hari Teja had entered the house of Bigg Boss Telugu along with 13 contestants on July 16. She proved herself to be the most active, humourous and entertaining participant in the next 10 weeks. She was lauded by host Jr NTR on several occasions. Almost every week, she was nominated for elimination from the house, but the viewers saved her from the eviction.

The actress had been wonderful in the house of Bigg Boss Telugu. Many viewers considered her as the top contender for winner's title and expected her to be at least the runner-up of the show. But unfortunately, she finished as the third most popular contestant on the show.

Soon after the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu, Hari Teja took to Twitter and wrote: "1:I thank each & everyone from the bottom of my heart who have voted for me & to #BiggBossTelugu @StarMaa @tarak9999 #BiggBossTeluguFinale ❤ 2: I cherish #BiggBossTelugu memories forever in my heart.Learnt a lot. I am indebted to all for your love ❤ #BiggBossTeluguFinale."

Siva Balaji was a close buddy of Hari Teja‏ inside the house of Bigg Boss Telugu and she congratulated him on his victory. The actress tweeted: "Congrats Gulabjam @ActorSivabalaji. I wish Ur victory is everything you deserve #BiggBossTeluguFinale Yayy our Siva won."

Hari Teja‏ tweeted: "Thanks a lot @Heytelugu Missing #BiggBossTelugu House & friends From Today Good night lovelies #BiggBossTeluguFinale #BigBossTelugu. Thanks for this beautiful love ❤ #BiggBossTelugu is a rare opportunity happened to me Thanks #Biggboss & team @tarak9999 "