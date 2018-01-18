It is a known fact that Sushmita Sen once dated Randeep Hooda when they got close on the sets of their 2009 film 'Karma, Confessions and Holi'. But their relationship was short-lived. It has almost been a decade now ever since they parted ways.

But recently, the two exes came under the same roof when they attended the birthday bash of Rizwan Sajan, founder chairman of Danube Group in Dubai on December 28, 2017.

According to a report in mid-day, Sushmita and Randeep, who still seemed to be carrying their discomfiture even almost 10 years after their break-up, were seen avoiding each other at the party. They even made sure not to get clicked together.

The birthday bash took place at Rizwan Sajan's residence in the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood including Sunny Leone, Padmini Kolhapure, Poonam Dhillon, Madhur Bhandarkar, Annu Kapoor and others.

Interestingly, Sushmita happens to be the brand ambassador of Rizwan Sajan's company. So Sush's presence is quite comprehensible.

Does Randeep's attendance hint at a possible reconciliation? Only Sushmita and Randeep can tell.

Well, Sushmita Sen and her short-term relationships have always been the hot topics of discussion in the B-town. Last year in November, rumours did the rounds in the tinsel town that the former Miss Universe had broken up with her 10th boyfriend Ritik Bhasin, a restaurateur in Mumbai, after dating him for four years.

However, the two were spotted at Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan's wedding reception which was held at The Taj Mahal Hotel, Mumbai on November 27.