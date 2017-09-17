Daisy Shah, who had made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Jai Ho, was last seen playing bold in erotic thriller Hate Story 3. While her fans were left surprised to see her in that new avatar, Daisy said that she just wanted to change her girl-next-door image.

Daisy was seen incorporating some intimate scenes in Hate Story 3. But it appears that the actress did not really like doing that. The Jai Ho actress said that she will never play bold or do intimate scenes again.

"I did the film deliberately to break the girl-next-door image. People felt I could only be best for roles of a simple girl. I wanted to break the mould and so I did Hate Story 3. It is not something that I would like to pursue again in my career," Daisy told PTI.

Earlier, there was a buzz that Daisy would again be seen alongside Salman in Race 3. The actress had said that the producer of Race 3 had a causal talk with her about the movie long back.

"When Jai Ho had released, Ramesh Taurani did speak to me about the film but after that there was no talk. The talks happened in 2014 and the makers were working on the script, director was not locked," she had told Mid-Day.

"I have not signed on dotted line but we did have verbal communication. Let's not comment on whether I am doing the film or not as it is unethical on my part to talk about it. Producers will make the announcement," Daisy had added.

However, the producer later confirmed that Jacqueline Fernandez had been finalised as the female lead of Race 3.