With Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi coming to an end, Erica Fernandes, who played the female lead Sonakshi, seems to have planned her next move.

Erica is not just a fabulous actress but also takes keen interest in makeup and DIY stuff.

In fact, she has also started her own YouTube channel after receiving immense support from fans on Instagram.

Dev-Sona's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 2 set to go off air [PHOTO]

And if all these were not enough, the gorgeous actress has now ventured into fashion accessories with the brand "Exclusive Fashion Accessories". Erica recently gave a sneak peek of her collections on her social media page.

Talking about her new venture, she told India Forums: "I've been wanting to do this since a very long time. Everyone that knows me knows that I wanted to do everything on my own, so I wanted to do it all on my own, right from designing the jewelry to the logo, and shooting the video as well. So all of this needed proper time and I couldn't do it while the show was on. So I did it when the show shut."

Spilling some beans on how she plan on going further with this, Erica said: "I will be starting it as an Instagram handle, and then in a week or two I'll start off with my website. The sales on Instagram handle will go live from Sunday."

And the time is here when i finally announce my new venture. ‘Exclusive Fashion accessories’ it is @ejf_fashion ☺️ Diwali greetings to everyone ?? A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on Oct 18, 2017 at 11:31pm PDT

On the other hand, Shaheer Sheikh aka Dev of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi has bagged an Indonesian project called Malaikat Tak Bersayap, which will see him playing an angel for the first time in his career.

The impeccable chemistry between leads Shaheer and Erica, the realistic drama, the superb acting skills of Supriya Pilgaonkar and other supporting cast of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi had made the show a success.