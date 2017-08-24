The news of reconciliation between two best friends of Bollywood - Karan Johar and Kajol - did leave fans thrilled. The two celebrities patched up after Kajol decided to leave the bitterness aside and recently invited the filmmaker to her birthday party. The two hugged and rekindled their 25 years of friendship.

For the uninitiated, things started to turn sour between the two after Kajol supported her husband Ajay Devgn, who openly claimed that Karan had bribed Kamaal R Khan to sabotage Shivaay, which clashed with Karan's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil at the box office in October 2016.

Did Ajay support ban on Pak artistes only to win over KJo's ADHM? Baadshaho new song is proof

So, when Ajay was questioned regarding his views on the patch up between his wife and Karan, the Baadshaho actor refused to comment saying that he wouldn't like to talk about personal topics.

"I have never ever spoken about personal topics and issues. So, this is something very personal I really wouldn't like to talk about it. I've maintained this, in general, that I do not speak about personal life," he told Bombay Times. Shocking, isn't it!

Meanwhile, Ajay is gearing up for his action thriller Baadshaho, post which, he will be seen playing a comic role in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again.

The husband-wife duo is also set to reunite for filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar's next. The film, touted to be a slice-of-life affair, will be Ajay-Kajol's first film together after Toonpur Ka Superhero (2010).