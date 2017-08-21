While Aamir Khan's last release Dangal had an overwhelming run at the box office, Salman Khan's Tubelight and Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal had bombed. Now, the Mr. Perfectionist spoke about the two Khans' flop movies.

After Salman's Tubelight and SRK's JHMS had failed to put much impact at the box office, the two superstars were judged a lot. However, Aamir feels that such things are bound to happen with creative persons.

"I think every creative person goes through ups and downs. We all try to do good work, which will be liked by people. Sometimes we succeed, sometimes we don't. I don't think that should directly reflect on the immediate stardom of a person. We shouldn't get swayed by this and continue to do what we believe in," Hindustan Times quoted Aamir as saying during a promotional event of Thugs of Hindostan.

The actor even said that the three Khans are not the only superstars in the industry now as many other actors like Akshay Kumar are giving back to back hits.

"I think it's unfair when you take the names (Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir) while talking about stars. There are several talented stars in our film industry, who are extremely popular. Akshay's film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is doing good and people are liking it," he added.

After the splendid performance of Dangal, both in the domestic and overseas market, Aamir is now all set to appear on the big screen with Thugs of Hindostan. Being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles.