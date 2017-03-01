Nobody knows what the future holds sometimes and the same was true for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The girl, who attended Saif's wedding with Amrita Singh in 1991, is now happily married to him and has a son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Kareena was only 11-years-old when Saif and Amrita got hitched. According to DNA, Kareena was one of the guests in her husband's first wedding. The Rangoon actor's (Saif Ali Khan) first marriage didn't work and they parted ways in 2005.

At present, Saif is happily married to Kareena. The duo's relationship rumours had begun when they shared screen space in the 2008 release, Tashan. In spite of a big age difference, Kareena and Saif are one of the favourite couples in Bollywood who set relationship goals for others.

Take a look at a few adorable Instagram photos of the two here: