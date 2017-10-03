In a rare and peculiar case, probably in a first in Malayalam cinema, a movie hit the screens pan India at a time when its lead actor has been languishing in prison.

Check: Dileep gets conditional bail

Actor Dileep was arrested on July 10 for his alleged involvement in the sensational assault case of a popular south Indian actress, who was waylaid on a Kerala highway on February 17. Amid the controversies, the Janapriyanayakan's political thriller hit the screens in Kerala on September 28, opening to a tremendous response.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court granted a conditional bail to the actor on October 3.

Also check: Ramaleela scores big on first weekend at box office

In an exclusive interview with Onmanorama, Ramaleela's director Arun Gopy opened up on how Dileep reacted upon hearing the positive response the movie garnered from the viewers.

"I went to visit Dileepettan at the sub jail before 4 pm after watching Ramaleela at Sarita theatre in Ernakulam. After completing the jail procedures, we got the permission to meet him. Soon after informing him about the movie's massive reception, he hugged me. He was silent for some time and I cannot express anything about that moment." He later told me: 'God knows I am innocent in this case. He knows the truth and that's the reason of Ramaleela's success.'

Read Ramaleela movie review by audience

The filmmaker also stated that the entire team of Ramaleela was also shocked to see the striking similarities between the movie's storyline and some of the recent incidents that happened in Dileep's life.

"None of these were pre-planned. This was not the situation in Kerala when we were thinking about the project or when it was scripted. Sachyettan just wrote the dialogues in the context of the script, but somehow it got connected to real life incidents. Feels like it was a destiny," the filmmaker added.

Meanwhile, the Dileep-starrer minted over Rs 10 crore within four days of its theatrical release.

Watch Arun Gopy's interview video here: