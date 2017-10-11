Mammootty is known for his arrogant behaviour with fans and many YouTube videos in which the superstar is seen beating them only confirm that.

However, a video has now surfaced online that shows a completely different side of the actor. In the short clip, the actor is seen spending some quality time with one of his fans.

Mammootty is currently in Wayanad shooting for his upcoming Malayalam movie Uncle. Ever since he joined director Gireesh Damodar's team, photos and videos from the shooting location have been shared on social media by the locals there. In the latest video, the versatile actor is seen taking a photo with an ardent fan and shaking hands with him.

The incident happened when Mammookka was driving through Wayanad forest with actress Karthika Muraleedharan of Comrade in America-fame. That's when a man tried to stop the vehicle and asked the actress: "Is Mammoottyikka here? All are saying he is here."

When she asked why, the man replied: "Njan muupirinte aala" (roughly translated as 'I am his guy'). Suddenly, Mammootty asks him to come to the other side of the car while Karthika takes photos of Mammookka and fan in the latter's phone. The megastar asks other people to move out of the frame.

Mammootty fans have been sharing the video on social media to show how down to earth person he is. The video has gone viral with over 64,000 views in less than three hours after uploading on Facebook.

