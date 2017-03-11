The cyber world is so vast that we come across many funny videos from all over the globe every now and then, and with the advancement of technology, they often go viral on n number of social media platforms.

Now, a video of two kids gatecrashing an interview aired on BBC World News has surfaced online, and the hilarious moment is sure to make your day. The footage shows Robert E Kelly, associate professor of political science at Pusan National University in Busan, talking about the South Korean president being forced out of office.

Suddenly, Kelly's daughter Marion, 4, enters the room, but he realises that only after show presenter James Menendez tells him about it, "and what will it mean for the wider region — I think one of your children has just walked in."

When the kids crash your BBC interview https://t.co/Ap6pwjdzsJ pic.twitter.com/2boMrlc2Md — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 11, 2017

That was not all, Kelly's nine-month-old son James too videobombed the Skype session with his grand entry in a rolling walker. Interestingly, in an attempt to get the kids out of the room, a woman also gatecrashes like a superwoman, and a lot more interesting moments happen within seconds.

Brilliant moment a BBC expert's live interview is gatecrashed by his curious childrenhttps://t.co/b3s2hpBolU pic.twitter.com/Ymeo4XMdMe — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 10, 2017

Embarrassed by the incident, Kelly is seen resuming his discussion by apologising for the interruption.

Check out how netizens reacted to the funny viral video:

Lulu: It's his wife who grabbed the kiddies and tried desperately to stay out of shot She was like a superhero. I sure hope they're both laughing about this... cuz what else can ya' do?

Paula Abner‏: Get her a superwoman shirt for her next appearance best thing that could happen to him and ratings. So awesome. But she was like lightning ⚡️

Raghuram B‏: It was so great to see some humanity, in what is serious business. Take it easy, you have adorable kids...

Tamerlane's Thoughts‏: @Robert_E_Kelly You have given joy to tens of million of people this morning. Thank you and your family!

SuzanneTobias‏: Love it. Anyone who has ever tried to work from home can relate. :)

Watch the full video here: