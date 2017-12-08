After Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan will begin the shooting of Remo D'Souza Race 3. The successful Race franchise has moved on from Saif Ali Khan to Salman and the star cast too has several changes.

While Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen romancing, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah are said to be the other pair. And Aditya Pancholi will be the bad guy.

Race franchise is incomplete without Anil Kapoor, who has been part of all the instalments. He has played the role of a detective.

In Race 1, he was paired with Sameera Reddy and in the second instalment, he was with Ameesha Patel. Now, he is onboard for the third one as well, but who will be his heroine? We don't know yet.

Confirming the news, Salman posted a picture of him with Anil and Ramesh Taurani on Instagram.

Inke Aane se Race 3 ka cast aur ho gaya jhakas @anilskapoor @RameshTaurani #Race3

Race 3 is set to hit the screens on Eid 2018 and fans are eagerly waiting for this amazing team to appear on-screen.

Interestingly, Anil Kapoor will give double treat to his fans. Two of his movies are releasing on Eid 2018. One is Race 3 and other is Fanne Khan, which stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

It means Anil will be the common link between two exes – Salman and Aish. We wonder whether there would be any competition to get Anil's dates for movie promotions.

Fanne Khan also released a poster today with the name of the movie. So, the spelling of the film has been changed. Earlier, it was Fanney Khan and now, the 'Y' has been removed.