Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana has already won hearts with her looks and style. People are eagerly waiting for the star kid to make her debut in Bollywood, and her recent video prove she is super ready.

An Instagram video being circulated shows her in her school uniform, making a random clip with one of her friends.

When the camera focuses on her, Suhana tries to flip her hair to other side like a Bollywood actress.

Though it doesn't come out well and she burst out laughing, the video shows how perfect she is for the camera.

Shah Rukh recently posted a tweet in which he wrote how much he'll miss his daughter: The 17-year-old Suhana has gone back to the UK to resume her schooling at London University.

After bidding her goodbye, SRK tweeted: "When the little one goes back to school & there is nobody to point out that u r using too many filters!"

Suhana was in news a few days ago when she faced trouble at Tubelight's special screening. She was reportedly mobbed by shutterbugs, got scared and called daddy to pick her up.

Photographers were seen in a video went viral following her and not giving her space.

The star kid has always been seen with family or friends at such events, but this time she was alone and the shutterbugs must have made her really uncomfortable.

She called up her father and said "Dad please come pick me, I am stuck," Shah Rukh revealed in an interview with Rajeev Masand.

It's sad that the photographers didn't seem to understand that she is not Shah Rukh Khan and needs time to adjust to the paparazzi culture.