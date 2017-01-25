1 / 2



Nissan Motor India is celebrating the 68th Republic day with its legendary Nissan GT-R sports car. The GT-R carved out the outline map of India spanning three sq. km. on the dry surface of Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan. The company hopes to enter the Limca Book of Records for the world's largest-ever outline of a country map.

Nissan chose Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan as the location because of its dry lakebed surface and soil, which is soft enough to leave a deep impression to be captured by camera drones high above. At the wheel of the red GT-R was professional rally driver, Rahul Kanthraj, and accuracy of the map drawn by the car was ensured by plotting the co-ordinates on a GPS device.

"The Nissan GT-R's precise and crisp responses enabled the car to manoeuvre through the twists and turns to trace the complex proportions of India's landmass on the sandy surface in a dry section of the lake," said the company.

The map measured 3km in length and 2.8km in width with a total outline periphery of 14.7km. Officials from the Limca Book of Records were on site to validate the process. If certified, the GT-R and the map will be included in the 2018 edition of the book, which is expected to be published in June 2018.

The Nissan GT-R was launched in India in December 2016 in its Premium Edition with a price tag of Rs 1.99 crore. The GT-R is produced at Nissan's plant, Tochigi, Japan and is retailed in India through Nissan High Performance Centre (NHPC), in Noida.

At the heart of Nissan's finest supercar is a twin-turbocharged 3.8-L V6 engine that is tuned to churn out 565bhp at 6,400rpm and 633Nm of peak torque. The engine can propel GT-R to reach from 0-100kmph in three seconds. Each engine of GT-R is assembled by one of five master craftsmen, called Takumi, at Nissan's plant in Yokohama, Japan.