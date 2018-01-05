Kapil Sharma, whose latest film Firangi bombed at the box office, is currently on a break. The comedian-actor is set to return to television with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show. However, there has been no update regarding the show.

But now, it seems Kapil is preparing for his comeback show as shared a Snapchat video of him imitating his The Kapil Sharma Show character Arora Sahib. But what caught our attention is that the funny man has mentioned the character as junior Arora Sahib.

TV Recap 2017: Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover, Pehredaar Piya Ki and other top controversies

So, will a new version of the character be introduced in The Kapil Sharma Show? Let's wait and watch.

Meanwhile, there were reports that the show may not go on the floors soon as Super Dancer 2 is still running successfully on Sony TV. The dance reality show was allotted the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. As the dance show got an extension owing to its good Television Rating Points (TRPs), Kapil's plans to make a comeback seems to get affected. The comedian-actor may find an alternative or wait till Super Dancer 2 wraps up. It seems like troubles never seem to end for the Firangi actor.

The actor will shoot for the promo of the new season in January 2018.

Earlier, the ace comedian had revealed that the entire cast of The Kapil Sharma Show will join him on the new show tentatively called The Kapil Sharma Show 2. It was being said that Sunil Grover has decided to bury the hatchet with Kapil and join hands with him again.

For the uninitiated, Kapil and Sunil got into a mid-air brawl in March this year and it resulted in the latter quitting The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil had apologised to Sunil a number of times through social media. He even visited Sunil's house to convince him to rejoin the show. However, Sunil was in no mood to mend the broken relationship then and had chosen dignity over the relationship.

Sunil's absence affected The Kapil Sharma Show as it witnessed a drastic drop in its ratings. This was followed by Kapil's failing health and several cast members quitting the show, eventually resulting in the show going off the air.

Sunil, on the other hand, had been doing live performances and guest appearances on other shows till date.

IBT India, had earlier reported that Kapil didn't attend his co-actress Bharti Singh's wedding in Goa last month despite promising her to be by her side on her D-day. Bharti had revealed in an interview earlier that Kapil had promised to be by her side on her special day. "Krushna has already booked his tickets and Kapil has also promised me that he will be there with me on my big day. He told me that his film will be released by that time and his show will also go on floors by January-February. So, he will dedicate those 3 days only to me," she had told SpotboyE.

With Kapil's absence from the occasion, one couldn't help but wonder if he chose not to attend Bharti's wedding just to avoid a face-off with his arch-rival Krushna Abhishek and Sunil.