Bollywood singer Arijit Singh has won hearts with his songs and became one of the popular voices of India. The celebrity made headlines in 2016 because of his Facebook post and now, he is back in the news, all for the wrong reasons.

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet from a recent concert, where Arijit was seen losing his cool. In the middle of a performance, while he was singing Nadaan Parinde, he suddenly shouted saying: "Somebody f**king fix this mike!"

Though people rushed to the stage and fixed it, Arijit's sudden outburst made people wonder whether it was the mike or he not getting the right key.

If you listen to the song in the video, you will notice Arijit was sounding off-key. Originally, the song has been sung by Mohit Chauhan. Is this why he got angry and blamed the mike?

His reaction has caught the attention of the Twitterati. A few users have trolled the singer with hilarious memes.

?? Mohit Chauhan dislikes this — • South Indian IT professional • (@mehdi_nisar1) January 17, 2018

lmao, also totally messed the song up — Rugved (@Jokey_Chan) January 17, 2018

In 2016, Arijit indirectly locked horns with Salman Khan. He had landed himself in a major controversy by pleading with Salman Khan for a song in Sultan on Facebook.

The singer had shared a long post about how he regretted having made fun of Khan's hosting skills. The singer went on to requested the superstar to retain his version of Jag Ghoomeya in the sports-drama film. However, the situation spiralled out of control when quite a few versions of the incident surfaced.

The controversy sparked between the two when Arijit posted an apology to the Sultan actor on Facebook and pleaded not to remove a version of Jag Ghoomeya from the Ali Abbas Zafar film. But it was reportedly re-recorded in Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's voice. Also, Salman has his version of this song. It was said that the apology letter was in connection with an incident during Star Guild Awards 2014.

Salman was co-hosting the event when Arijit was called on stage to receive an award for the song "Tum Hi Ho." The singer was apparently asleep when his name was announced and reacted only after a while.

When he went on the stage to receive his award, Salman jokingly said: "So gaye the!" (Did you fall asleep?) Arijit responded to the joke saying, "Aap logone sula diya yaar" (You guys made me fall asleep). To this, the Sultan actor retorted that such slow songs would make anyone fall asleep. While neither Salman nor Arijit looked annoyed by the jokes on the stage then, the actor was reportedly miffed with the singer due to the incident.

Meanwhile, Arijit was in news recently for a Bengali movie titled Simple Notes, which the singer directed, composed the music for with help from his wife. The film based on the India-Bangladesh partition is set in a village in West Bengal.

Arijit had clarified earlier that this attempt at film-making was just an experiment. "Not at all. The film was an experiment conducted for myself. In direction, this is about it," he had told Mumbai Mirror if he was heading towards direction.